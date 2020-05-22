KP Govt decides to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with simplicity in wake of COVID-19 situation

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government along with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan here Friday decided to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity in the wake of coronavirus situation in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government along with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan here Friday decided to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity in the wake of coronavirus situation in the country.

The Chief Minister has directed all Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants to celebrate Eid with simplicity.

The Chief Minister categorically said that he will not meet with anyone on this Eid as precautionary measures.

He urged elected representatives to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity and stressed on others for the same.

He appealed political and religious leaders besides elders to act on the precautionary measures and ensure social distancing during Eid days.

Overcrowding of people at hujras (guest houses) and other places during Eid days should be avoided, he said.

He also urged people to celebrate this religious festival with simplicity and adopt all safety measures while celebrating Eid at homes.

He said we can save ourselves and others from coronavirus by strictly adhering to precautionary measures.