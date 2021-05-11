UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Decides To Celebrate Eid With Simplicity Under SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

KP Govt decides to celebrate eid with simplicity under SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to celebrate eid ul fitr with simplicity under SOPs due to third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

While welcoming the announcement of religious and political leaders to celebrate eid with simplicity in the wake of third wave of coronavirus that was declared pandemic globally, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all the provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, members Provincial Assembly and PTI leaders to celebrate eid ul fitr with simplicity.

He also directed them to avoid meeting with people in residences, guest houses and others public places and strictly follow anti coronavirus SOPs during eid holidays.

The Chief Minister underlined the need of proactive role of all segments of the society to counter the fatal infection.

The Chief Minister is personally supervising the situation regarding implementation of SOPs and directed all Ministers, advisers, special assistants and MPAs to strictly follow SOPs during eid holidays.

The Chief Minister has paid a surprise visit to University Road, Cantonment, City, GT Road in Peshawar the other day and expressed anguish over poor sanitation at Pabbi bazar in Nowshera.

He directed the officials concerned including Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) to improve cleanliness and sanitation services.

The Chief Minister also visited Pabbi police station where he checked record and reiterated that negligence in duties on part of Government officials would not be tolerated.

