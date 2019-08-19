UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Decides To Celebrate Jashne Kumrat In Befitting Manner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

KP govt decides to celebrate Jashne Kumrat in befitting manner

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Mohammad Atif Khan has directed for completion of all arrangements for Jashne Kumrat and Broghal Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Mohammad Atif Khan has directed for completion of all arrangements for Jashne Kumrat and Broghal Festival.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting here on Monday.

Besides, Secretary Tourism, Kamran Rehman, the Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Managing Director (MD) Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), Junaid Khan, other authorities were also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed preparations for Jashne Kumrat, Broghal and Kalash Achao Festivals.

The senior minister, who also holds the portfolio of tourism, said that this year, Jashne Kumrat will be celebrated in befitting manner to give positive and peaceful message to the world.

The three-day Jashne Kumrat, he said will be celebrated from August 24 to August 26, 2019 wherein beside musical night and fire-works, the local culture will also be highlighted.

The senior minister said that through celebrating Jashne Kumrat they want to spread a positive message of peace from the backward area like Dir Upper. He said that Kumrat is a new touristic spot that is visited by a large number of tourists. He said that beside basic amenities, all other facilities will also be provided in the area to make accessible for tourists.

He said that beside, Kurmat, search for more touristic spots is also being made that would be discovered and developed soon.

The senior minister also directed full preparations for Broghal and Kalash Achao festival. The meeting also discussed new touristic zones, rest houses, adventure tourism and provision of other facilities at touristic spots.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dir Upper Junaid Khan August 2019 All From

Recent Stories

UVAS Pro VC plants saplings to promote greeneryund ..

3 seconds ago

Prime Minister gives 3-year extension to Army Chie ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan Military Council Dissolution, Sovereign Coun ..

2 minutes ago

President WCCI plants sampling to participate in P ..

2 minutes ago

Government College Women University Faisalabad sta ..

2 minutes ago

11 wheelie-doers arrested in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.