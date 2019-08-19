KP govt decides to celebrate Jashne Kumrat in befitting manner

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Mohammad Atif Khan has directed for completion of all arrangements for Jashne Kumrat and Broghal Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Mohammad Atif Khan has directed for completion of all arrangements for Jashne Kumrat and Broghal Festival.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting here on Monday.

Besides, Secretary Tourism, Kamran Rehman, the Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Managing Director (MD) Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), Junaid Khan, other authorities were also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed preparations for Jashne Kumrat, Broghal and Kalash Achao Festivals.

The senior minister, who also holds the portfolio of tourism, said that this year, Jashne Kumrat will be celebrated in befitting manner to give positive and peaceful message to the world.

The three-day Jashne Kumrat, he said will be celebrated from August 24 to August 26, 2019 wherein beside musical night and fire-works, the local culture will also be highlighted.

The senior minister said that through celebrating Jashne Kumrat they want to spread a positive message of peace from the backward area like Dir Upper. He said that Kumrat is a new touristic spot that is visited by a large number of tourists. He said that beside basic amenities, all other facilities will also be provided in the area to make accessible for tourists.

He said that beside, Kurmat, search for more touristic spots is also being made that would be discovered and developed soon.

The senior minister also directed full preparations for Broghal and Kalash Achao festival. The meeting also discussed new touristic zones, rest houses, adventure tourism and provision of other facilities at touristic spots.