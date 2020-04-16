KP govt decides to computerized data of labors working in different departments: Shaukat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Work and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to computerized data of all labors working in different departments.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Workers Welfare board, said a press release issued here.

The purpose of computerization of data was to ensure provision of different grants including marriage, death, disable pension, death pension and 100 percent scholarships to all registered working class, Shaukat told the participants of the meeting.

He said majority of working class was not aware about its rights and were deprived of different incentives being provided by government to them.

Shaukat also announced that legislation was underway for registration of all workers including those working in mines and industries with ESSI (Employees Social Security Institution).

Action would also be taken against those lease holders who did not register workers working in coal mines in the province, Shaukat added.