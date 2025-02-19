KP govt decides to conduct dope tests for drug addicts in jails

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to conduct dope tests for drug addicts currently lodged in jails and awaiting rehabilitation.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, on the request of Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Usman Mehsud.

The meeting, attended by superintendents of prisons across the province, focused on strategies to tackle drug addiction and ensure effective rehabilitation of affected inmates.

Jail superintendents were directed to conduct dope tests and submit detailed data of drug addicts to the commissioner’s office. Additionally, the social welfare department, rehabilitation centers, and other concerned authorities were instructed to prepare a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of drug-addicted prisoners.

The meeting also reviewed the progress and outcomes of ongoing campaigns aimed at clearing the provincial capital of drug addicts.

Emphasizing the need for inter-departmental coordination, the participants agreed that all relevant departments would work in close liaison to achieve the objectives of eradicating drug abuse and ensuring successful rehabilitation.

The move has been welcomed by stakeholders, who believe it will contribute to reducing drug-related issues in the region and reintegrating addicts into society as productive citizens.