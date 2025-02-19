KP Govt Decides To Conduct Dope Tests For Drug Addicts In Jails
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to conduct dope tests for drug addicts currently lodged in jails and awaiting rehabilitation.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, on the request of Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Usman Mehsud.
The meeting, attended by superintendents of prisons across the province, focused on strategies to tackle drug addiction and ensure effective rehabilitation of affected inmates.
Jail superintendents were directed to conduct dope tests and submit detailed data of drug addicts to the commissioner’s office. Additionally, the social welfare department, rehabilitation centers, and other concerned authorities were instructed to prepare a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of drug-addicted prisoners.
The meeting also reviewed the progress and outcomes of ongoing campaigns aimed at clearing the provincial capital of drug addicts.
Emphasizing the need for inter-departmental coordination, the participants agreed that all relevant departments would work in close liaison to achieve the objectives of eradicating drug abuse and ensuring successful rehabilitation.
The move has been welcomed by stakeholders, who believe it will contribute to reducing drug-related issues in the region and reintegrating addicts into society as productive citizens.
Recent Stories
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment3 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to conduct dope tests for drug addicts in jails6 minutes ago
-
One window camp for disability certificates & Smart cards held6 minutes ago
-
Dera administeration to hold open court minorities6 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched6 minutes ago
-
KP CM urged to ensure effective implementation of 2% Minority Quota in universities16 minutes ago
-
MCMC Chairman visits PTA Zonal Office Lahore16 minutes ago
-
Lahore Literary Festival 2025 set to spark global intellectual exchange16 minutes ago
-
Meeting held for quality assurance at IUB16 minutes ago
-
NUML commemorates Int'l French Teachers Day16 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah expresses deep sorrow over Nawab Yousuf Talpur's passing16 minutes ago
-
Barrister Arslan expresses condolences on death of Nawab Yousuf Talpur16 minutes ago