KP Govt. Decides To Divide Academic Session In Spring, Fall Semesters
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to divide the academic year into Spring and Fall semesters in the province's Summer and Winter zones.
According to spokesman of KP education Department, this system will initially be implemented for classes from Nursery to Grade 8.
In the Summer Zone, the academic year will begin on September 1 and Fall Semester will run from September 1 to December 31.
Lokewise, the Spring Semester will run from January 16 to May 31.
In the Winter Zone, the academic year will begin on March 1 and Spring Semester will run from March 1 to June 30 whereas Fall Semester will run from August 1 to December 22.
Separate exams will be held for each semester, and the final results will give equal importance to the exams of both semesters.
Under the new system, to reduce the burden of textbooks on students, it is proposed that textbooks be printed in two parts that is one for each semester.
The schedule for holidays in Summer and Winter zones will largely remain the same, with minor adjustments. However, these holidays will now be utilized for effective admission campaigns, free textbook distribution and delivery, teacher training, summer and winter camps for students, and vocational training programs.
Having separate academic years for Summer and Winter zones is based on the differing climatic conditions in these areas.
This approach will provide students with more opportunities to engage in extracurricular activities and receive vocational training.
It will also ensure better and more efficient utilization of government resources.
