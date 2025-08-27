Open Menu

KP Govt. Decides To Divide Academic Session In Spring, Fall Semesters

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KP Govt. decides to divide academic session in spring, fall semesters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to divide the academic year into Spring and Fall semesters in the province's Summer and Winter zones.

According to spokesman of KP education Department, this system will initially be implemented for classes from Nursery to Grade 8.

In the Summer Zone, the academic year will begin on September 1 and Fall Semester will run from September 1 to December 31.

Lokewise, the Spring Semester will run from January 16 to May 31.

In the Winter Zone, the academic year will begin on March 1 and Spring Semester will run from March 1 to June 30 whereas Fall Semester will run from August 1 to December 22.

Separate exams will be held for each semester, and the final results will give equal importance to the exams of both semesters.

Under the new system, to reduce the burden of textbooks on students, it is proposed that textbooks be printed in two parts that is one for each semester.

The schedule for holidays in Summer and Winter zones will largely remain the same, with minor adjustments. However, these holidays will now be utilized for effective admission campaigns, free textbook distribution and delivery, teacher training, summer and winter camps for students, and vocational training programs.

Having separate academic years for Summer and Winter zones is based on the differing climatic conditions in these areas.

This approach will provide students with more opportunities to engage in extracurricular activities and receive vocational training.

It will also ensure better and more efficient utilization of government resources.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan