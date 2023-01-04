UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Decides To Establish CFCs At Village And Neighborhood Councils Level

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 11:02 PM

KP govt decides to establish CFCs at village and neighborhood councils level

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department on Wednesday decided to establish Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) at the village councils (VCs) and neighborhood councils (NHCs) level throughout the province including the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department on Wednesday decided to establish Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) at the village councils (VCs) and neighborhood councils (NHCs) level throughout the province including the merged districts.

Under this scheme, apart from birth, marriage, and death certificates, all municipal facilities will be available at VC or NHC offices and would be provided as per the one-window operation policy of the provincial government.

In this regard, a joint meeting of the Local Government Department and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah, at the Local Government Secretariat Peshawar, wherein the above-mentioned centers would be connected with the database of NADRA relating to the provision of municipal and all other facilities.

The meeting took stock of all matters and issues for early implementation of this scheme in detail and some necessary decisions were also taken.

The secretary said that the government had started the process of digitization of all government affairs and services, which was being implemented at a rapid pace and aimed at ensuring the provision of services to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that due to these government initiatives, very soon citizens would be able to get these services within the blink of an eye by just clicking a finger on a personal mobile phone and will not have to go to different offices.

He said that now the services of the local government department and rural development will be available online and all citizens will be able to utilize certifications and other LG services of local government department.

Syed Zaheerul Islam said that the NADRA authorities would cooperate with the Local Government Department in the implementation of the scheme and plan of setting up Facilitation Centers at Village and Neighborhood Council level.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile Marriage All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

1 minute ago
 Turkey condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' A ..

Turkey condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' Al-Aqsa visit

1 minute ago
 Paralyzed US House bids to end deadlock over new s ..

Paralyzed US House bids to end deadlock over new speaker

1 minute ago
 WHO Boss Defends Curbs on Chinese Travelers Amid C ..

WHO Boss Defends Curbs on Chinese Travelers Amid COVID-19 Surge

1 minute ago
 Colorado Funeral Home Owner Gets 20 Years for Ille ..

Colorado Funeral Home Owner Gets 20 Years for Illegally Selling Body Parts - Jus ..

1 minute ago
 UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ or ..

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ organising committee

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.