KP govt decides to establish CFCs at village and neighborhood councils level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department on Wednesday decided to establish Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) at the village councils (VCs) and neighborhood councils (NHCs) level throughout the province including the merged districts.

Under this scheme, apart from birth, marriage, and death certificates, all municipal facilities will be available at VC or NHC offices and would be provided as per the one-window operation policy of the provincial government.

In this regard, a joint meeting of the Local Government Department and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah, at the Local Government Secretariat Peshawar, wherein the above-mentioned centers would be connected with the database of NADRA relating to the provision of municipal and all other facilities.

The meeting took stock of all matters and issues for early implementation of this scheme in detail and some necessary decisions were also taken.

The secretary said that the government had started the process of digitization of all government affairs and services, which was being implemented at a rapid pace and aimed at ensuring the provision of services to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that due to these government initiatives, very soon citizens would be able to get these services within the blink of an eye by just clicking a finger on a personal mobile phone and will not have to go to different offices.

He said that now the services of the local government department and rural development will be available online and all citizens will be able to utilize certifications and other LG services of local government department.

Syed Zaheerul Islam said that the NADRA authorities would cooperate with the Local Government Department in the implementation of the scheme and plan of setting up Facilitation Centers at Village and Neighborhood Council level.