KP Govt Decides To Exempt Doctors From Professional Tax : Jhagra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 09:20 PM

KP govt decides to exempt doctors from professional tax : Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has decided to exempt doctors from the professional tax this year in recognition of their unprecedented services as forefront warrior in Covid-19 pandemic.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a statement said that he has talked to Chief Minister who has approved that government will give an exemption to doctors from professional tax this year, 2020-21.

"I have intimated Director General Excise of the decision. This is the least we can do" , he said.

He said that while both in the media and amongst our political opponents, there is a tendency to only criticise the health community for its mistakes, we have to recognize the sacrifices that the health community has made and how they have absorbed a patient load 6 times greater than the first wave.

"We are proud of the work of our health community", he said.

He said that khyber Pakhtunkwa government under leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will continue to support health community while reforming health system in province.

He thanked doctors associations who also raised this issue in a professional manner, adding this is also recognition of the fact that Khyber Pakhtunkwa doctors and health community agreed to work without any extra covid allowance.

