KP govt decides to extend 'PM Poultry Programme' to merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has decided to extend the Prime Minister Backyard Poultry Programme to extend erstwhile Fata to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for poor tribesmen.

In the first phase, the programme was being extended to three tribal districts including Khyber, Bajaur and Kurram and later would be extended to South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Mohmand and Orakzai tribal districts.

Officials in KP Agriculture and Livestock Department told APP on Wednesday that this pro-poor initiative was a part of Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Programme under which chicken units package i.e 'five female and one male' would be distributed among each deserving family. Under this programme around one million poultry birds would be distributed among poor families on subsidized rates during next four years in KP including merged areas.

The applicant was only required to pay Rs1050 for each unit of poultry and approximately 250,000 numbers of units would be distributed amongst deserving families each year. The merged areas of erstwhile Fata has enormous potential for poultry farming and the livestock department would extend full technical support to farmers and livestock growers.

PC-I of two gigantic projects worth Rs 12 billion was prepared to strengthen agriculture and livestock services besides enhancing productivity of different crops in the province. "The PC-I of these projects have been sent to concerned forum for approval and practical work on it would soon commence," he explained.

"The conversion of agriculture and cultivable lands into housing societies is a big challenge and the department has taken a principal decision to make necessary legislation for protection of agriculture lands from unlawful housing societies," the official maintained.

Out of 20.646 million acres land of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, around 4.627 million acres are under- cultivation while 16.18 million is uncultivable. To bring this vast unproductive land under agriculture net, PC-1 of 15 new projects were prepared for 2019-20 under which 14 projects including 11 PSDP projects worth Rs 44 billion approved and funds for 14 projects were released by the Government.

These projects would mainly focus on improvement in watercourses, protection of water resources in rainy areas, construction of small and medium dams, production of wheat, rice, oil besides fattening of calves of buffaloes, cows and strengthening of agriculture and livestock services in KP including merged areas.

The Federal and KP Governments have also joined hands to promote agriculture, fisheries and livestock services in merged areas to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for tribal people.

To achieve these objectives, seven agriculture and livestock projects worth Rs 4.20 million focusing on increasing of meat and milk production, water conservation, livestock and dairy services have been approved for merged areas.

Likewise, the Government has developed a multifaceted Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) for merged areas during 2019-20 under which different agriculture programmes worth Rs 1970 million has been prepared primarily focusing on enhancement of crops' productivity, producing of virus free seeds, solarization of tube-wells and building of small dams.

These projects include Integrated Agricultural Development Programme (IADP) worth Rs 750 million, merged areas' contribution to Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP), construction of small check dams and watercourses worth Rs580 million for current fiscal year.

Special program for production of virus free seeds would be launched in Kurrum and Orakzai tribal districts on which approximately Rs180 million would be spent during 2019-20.

Under IADP, he said work on 11 agriculture branches would be started primarily focusing on construction of around 32,000 watercourses, building of small check dams for prevention of water's wastage and soil erosion, strengthening of poultry farming and solarization of tube wells.

Behavioral science based adaptation for production of high value horticultural crops are being launched to promote horticulture and flower industries costing around Rs 350 million whereas Rs 220 million were proposed for land reclamation and solarization of agriculture tube-wells.

Under the Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Programme, focus would be made on areas' enhancement for bolstering crops productivity specifically for oilseed such as sunflower, mustard and groundnut for which Rs 120 million were proposed. Similarly, Rs 120 million would be spent on crop productivity's enhancement of areas especially for pulses in erstwhile Fata.

Conservation of land and construction of watercourses would enhance per acre production through enhanced irrigation network costing Rs 270 million. To prevent canals water from wastage, Rs 330 million would be spent on construction of small check dams and rainwater harvesting.

KP Government has planned to construct 32,000 watercourses costing Rs 13 billion during next four years to provide uninterrupted power supply to tail end farmers and stop wastage of water in the province.