KP Govt decides to extend Rescue 1122 service to four new districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has decided to expand Rescue 1122 service to four new districts to provide quick emergency services to residents.

The KP Government has taken a principal decision to extend 1122 service to Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Shangla and Lower Dir districts for which 1000 new vacancies would be created, officials told APP on Friday.

The people of these districts would get quick services in case of natural calamities, fire incidents or road mishaps.

Rescue 1122 service has already operational in Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Swat, DI Khan, Abbottabad and others districts.