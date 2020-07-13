KP Govt decides to further strengthen Anti-Corruption Establishment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to further strengthen and streamline its Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and to make it more effective by framing new law and rules for it, by restructuring its administrative setup and by introducing other reforms in order to strengthen it on modern lines.

It has also been decided to hire staff with the required qualification and experience on permanent basis in order to strengthen the investigation side of the ACE with the aim to make it a specialized unit for investigating white collar crimes.

This was decided in a meeting held here Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to discuss various matters related to the strengthening of the ACE.

The meeting reviewed in detail the existing legal framework, mandate, performance and administrative structure of the ACE.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Law, Sultan Khan, Minister for education Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to CM on Anti-Corruption, Shafillah Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Information, Kamran Bangash and head of Strategic Support Unit, Sahibzada Saeed, the meeting was also attended by Secretary Establishment, Secretary Law, Principal Secretary to CM, Director, ACE Usman Khan and other relevant authorities.

Addressing the participants of the meeting the Chief Minister termed accountability, merit and transparency as top most priority of his government and said that the ACE would be strengthened and fully empowered to have vigilant eyes on corrupt and malpractices adding that all available resources would be utilized to this end.

He reiterated his resolve that anyone found involved in such practices would not be spared and dealt with iron hands.

He directed the concerned authorities that no provision should be kept for any sort of plea bargaining in the new law and rules of the ACE further directing that realistic timelines should be prescribed in the new rules for the timely disposal of inquiries and complaints.

The Chief Minister also directed that beside the draft of new law and rules, a workable strategy should also be prepared for the administrative restructuring of the ACE within one month time period.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation on the achievements and performance of the ACE and told that in the year 2016, average ratio of complaints disposal was five per day which has now been increased to twelve per day.

"During the last two years the ACE has disposed more than 6,000 complaints and more than 2,000 inquiries of various nature whereas ratio of case disposal in the year 2016 was 35 percent which has now been increased to 63 percent," the meeting was informed and added that during the last two years the ACE had made a recovery of Rs.250 millions.

Regarding the reforms introduced in the ACE it was told that biometric attendance system had been introduced in the ACE to ensure cent percent attendance of the staff whereas performance reports of all the investigations staff, inspectors and Assistant Directors are being compiled on daily basis.

It was further told that Anti-Corruption Call Centre was being launched in the near future to facilitate the general public with regard to complaint registration.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction on the overall performance of the ACE and directed the concerned quarters to publish a white paper on the actions and achievements of the ACE.