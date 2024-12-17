- Home
- Pakistan
- KP Govt decides to give advance salary, pension to employees of Christian community on Christmas
KP Govt Decides To Give Advance Salary, Pension To Employees Of Christian Community On Christmas
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to give advance salaries, pensions and allowance of this month to its employees of Christian community of the current month on the occasion of Christmas.
The Finance Department KP has directed all the departments to grant pension, salaries and allowances to its employees of Christian community of December on occasion of Christmas celebration.
This was said in a statement of the Finance Department KP here Tuesday.
Recent Stories
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024
Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights
Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s aide visits district jail Taimergarah2 minutes ago
-
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD2 minutes ago
-
Bugti presides review meeting on proposed National Animal Health Bill 20242 minutes ago
-
NPU delegation visits Safe City Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to give advance salary, pension to employees of Christian community on Christmas2 minutes ago
-
Oath taking ceremony of SMIU Teachers Association held2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud12 minutes ago
-
300 kites seized, seller arrested12 minutes ago
-
SRSP informs district administration about progress on development projects12 minutes ago
-
09 outlaws arrested; narcotics, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
PU ASA pays tribute to retired teachers22 minutes ago
-
PU IER to celebrate Christmas22 minutes ago