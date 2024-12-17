KP Govt decides to give advance salary, pension to employees of Christian community on Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to give advance salaries, pensions and allowance of this month to its employees of Christian community of the current month on the occasion of Christmas.

The Finance Department KP has directed all the departments to grant pension, salaries and allowances to its employees of Christian community of December on occasion of Christmas celebration.

This was said in a statement of the Finance Department KP here Tuesday.