Open Menu

KP Govt Decides To Give Advance Salary, Pension To Employees Of Christian Community On Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KP Govt decides to give advance salary, pension to employees of Christian community on Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to give advance salaries, pensions and allowance of this month to its employees of Christian community of the current month on the occasion of Christmas.

The Finance Department KP has directed all the departments to grant pension, salaries and allowances to its employees of Christian community of December on occasion of Christmas celebration.

This was said in a statement of the Finance Department KP here Tuesday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Christmas December Christian All Government

Recent Stories

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

7 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

37 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

1 hour ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

1 hour ago
 Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinent ..

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan