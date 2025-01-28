KP Govt. decides to give advance salary to employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to give advanced salary and pension to its employees of the current month due to weekly holidays on February 1-2, 2025.

The Finance Department, Govt of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has issued notification in this regard.

Finance Department has directed all departments regarding payment of salaries and pensions to its employees by January 31, 2025.