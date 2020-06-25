UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Decides To Hold Judicial Inquiry For Tehkal Police Violence Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

KP Govt decides to hold judicial inquiry for Tehkal police violence case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to hold a judicial inquiry into incidence of police violence against a person in jurisdiction of Tehkal police station for free,fair trial of the police officials.

Addressing a press conference here,KP government Spokesman Ajmal Wazir said that the Government would hold the judicial inquiry through a judge of the High Court under KP Tribunal of Inquiry Ordinance.

He said that in consultation with the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court a notification would be issued in this regard, adding that Judicial inquiry would be conducted and completed within 15-day after which the accused would be taken to task.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan convened a special meeting of Chief Secretary and IGP and Law Minister over police violence against Amir alias Tehkala.

The committee decided to hold a judicial inquiry into the incident to provide justice to the affected family and the person, adding that the report of the inquiry committee would be made within a month.

Ajmal said that he had met with the victim's family and assured justice to them and informed them that the police officials involved in the incident including SHO had already been suspended and put behind the bars.

He said KP police earned a good name for the force by rendering sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the elements involved in spoiling the name of KP police would not be spared.

Meanwhile KP Public Safety Commission wrote a letter to Police chief seeking insertion of proper sections of law including 166(disobeying law), 342 (illegal confinement) PPC/20 (Malicious Code) 21 (Cyber stalking), 24 (Legal recognition of offenses committed in relations to information system) PECA(Prevention of Electronic Crime Act against the accused police officials for fair and transparent investigation against them.

