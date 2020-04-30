KP govt decides to increase testing capacity of coronavirus from May

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to increase testing capacity of coronavirus suspected patients from May

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to increase testing capacity of coronavirus suspected patients from May.

As per the policy, 10,000 coronavirus tests would be conducted per day from next month, documents revealed.

Priority would be given to the staff fighting coronavirus on frontline such as rescue workers and health staff.

As per policy, tests of all members of the family of a coronavirus patient with less than five persons would be conducted .

In case of more than five persons in a family, tests of senior five persons would be performed.

The tests of close people of an infected person would also be conducted under the new policy.

