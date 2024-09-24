KP govt decides to increase wheat storage capacity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has said that all matters related to wheat procurement must be transparent, and the quality of the wheat must be assured at all costs.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Department of food on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, and senior officials of the Food Department also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the provincial government's plan of action in light of the Federal government's decision to dissolve PASSCO.

Chief Minister directed that for this purpose, the entire process of wheat procurement, transportation, and storage will be digitized, he added.

“There will be no compromise on the quality of wheat, and it must be ensured that no substandard wheat is released into the market,” he said.

The meeting decided that in the event of PASSCO's dissolution, the provincial government has decided to increase its wheat storage capacity.

This will be included in the Annual Development Program.

The provincial government will seek guarantees from the federal and Punjab governments that there will be no ban on inter-provincial wheat transportation after PASSCO's dissolution.

The meeting also discussed pending payments related to wheat procurement from PASSCO.

The meeting decided that outstanding payments to local farmers for wheat procurement would be made on a priority basis.

The meeting also decided to fill staff shortages needed to enhance the department’s capacity.

The process of wheat procurement, transportation, and storage will be digitized to ensure transparency.

The meeting discussed the management of the department’s assets and ways to maximize revenue from them, leading to significant decisions.

The meeting was briefed on the province's wheat requirements, available stock, release policy, storage capacity, and other related matters.

The participants were briefed that the provincial government currently has an ample stock of wheat.