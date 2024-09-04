Open Menu

KP Govt Decides To Issue Endowment Fund For Welfare Of Artists

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KP govt decides to issue endowment fund for welfare of artists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur the provincial government has decided to issue an endowment fund for the welfare of artists of the province.

Adviser to the CM on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb said here on Wednesday that pragmatic measures were being taken on a priority basis for the welfare of the artists, adding that the purpose of the endowment fund was to help the deserving artists to meet the expenses of health and household needs.

DG Tourism Authority Tashfeen Haider said on this occasion that the artists of KP were a national asset, and the Culture and Tourism Authority would provide all kinds of support to them. He said that the artists could apply for the release of the funds by downloading the endowment form from the website of KP Culture and Tourism Authority.

APP/adi

