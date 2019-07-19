KP Govt decides to launch E-Transfer system in Education Deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister for Education, Ziaullah Khan Bangash has said that the provincial government has decided to launch E-transfer system in education Department from the current month for smooth service delivery.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting where he was briefed about salient features of the policy.

The meeting was told that application system has been ready regarding E-Transfer System and would be launched from the current month by the Education Department.