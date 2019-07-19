UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Decides To Launch E-Transfer System In Education Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

KP Govt decides to launch E-Transfer system in Education Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister for Education, Ziaullah Khan Bangash has said that the provincial government has decided to launch E-transfer system in education Department from the current month for smooth service delivery.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting where he was briefed about salient features of the policy.

The meeting was told that application system has been ready regarding E-Transfer System and would be launched from the current month by the Education Department.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education From Government

Recent Stories

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Slams Ukrainian Presidential Of ..

5 minutes ago

Taiwan pledges help for Hong Kong protesters seeki ..

5 minutes ago

'Hell' of Japan fire that killed dozens at anime c ..

5 minutes ago

Pak volleyball team to feature in Asian Men's U-23 ..

5 minutes ago

4 Chicago police fired for alleged police shooting ..

20 minutes ago

Iran armed forces say all drones 'safely returned' ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.