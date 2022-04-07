UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Decides To Launch Food Card Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 08:09 PM

KP Govt decides to launch Food Card Programme

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has decided in principle to launch a Food Card Programme in the upcoming annual budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has decided in principle to launch a Food Card Programme in the upcoming annual budget.

The chief minister has directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps to finalize the proposed Food Card Programme till the budget of the new fiscal year.

Under the proposed Food Card Program, it is initially proposed to provide free of cost wheat flour or provision of four basic food items at subsidized rates to the deserving households. Approximately one million households and over 5.00 million individuals will benefit from the Programme.

The Chief Minister has taken this decision while chairing a meeting of the food department held here on Thursday. Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Ikramullah Khan and Secretary Food Mushtaq Ahmad and other relevant officials of food department attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the preliminary sketch and features of the proposed Food Card Programme, registration of deserving households, estimated cost, implementation mechanism and other various aspects of the programme.

The meeting also reviewed the various proposals for providing basic food items to deserving households on subsidized rates under the proposed program.

The chief minister has directed the quarters concerned to submit workable proposals for approval to this effect. He also directed the food department to finalize the list of deserving households for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was fully aware of the problems of people due to current inflation in the country, adding that the incumbent government was taking solid steps to curtail the burden of inflation on the general public.

He said that the provincial government was making a plan to give significant relief to deserving households of the province in the budget of next fiscal year.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Muhammad Ali From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Flour

Recent Stories

Italian Prime Minister Says Price Cap on Russian G ..

Italian Prime Minister Says Price Cap on Russian Gas Could Be Alternative to Tot ..

30 seconds ago
 DIG Hazara inaugurates Ababil Force in Abbottabad

DIG Hazara inaugurates Ababil Force in Abbottabad

32 seconds ago
 AC visits Dhoke Hasu Ramazan bazaar to review arra ..

AC visits Dhoke Hasu Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

33 seconds ago
 DC visits Ramazan Bazaar at Model Bazaar, checks q ..

DC visits Ramazan Bazaar at Model Bazaar, checks quality of items

35 seconds ago
 US Unilaterally Closed Channel of Communication Wi ..

US Unilaterally Closed Channel of Communication With Russia on Cybersecurity - M ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Developing Options for Biden on Future Fo ..

Pentagon Developing Options for Biden on Future Force Posture in Europe - Top US ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.