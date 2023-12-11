KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah has said that the government is determined for the welfare of the people of the province in its short period, saying

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah has said that the government is determined for the welfare of the people of the province in its short period, saying

for this purpose, a Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme will be launched soon.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 17th meeting of the caretaker cabinet here on Monday. Besides, members of the caretaker cabinet, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (P&D), Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Tribal Affairs) and administrative secretaries, other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

Under the proposed programme, steps would be taken for the resolution of financial problems, bringing improvement in the law and order situation, service delivery system, guaranteeing of good governance, generation of employment opportunities for youth and provision of maximum facilities to the people.

The chief minister said that short-term measures would be implemented with immediate effect while long-term steps would be proposed for the upcoming elected government. A roadmap would be provided to the upcoming elected government, so it could keep public welfare-oriented steps continuing.

He appreciated the efforts of the Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries in the preparation of Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme.

He said that the Chief Secretary and his team had prepared a good and feasible programme within a short time, whose implementation will help to serve the people of the province in a better manner.

He stressed all concerned authorities to ensure the implementation of the programme and put their share in the welfare of the people of the province.

Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain said that though they have a short period. However, they are laying the foundation of a good beginning, saying if the intentions and spirit are high then they could do many things even in a short period also.

Highlighting the salient features of the Khushal Pakhtunkhwa Programme, he said that bringing improvement in the law & order and financial conditions top agenda of the programme, besides good governance and a special focus on improvement in the public service delivery system.

Under the programme, international market demand-based IT courses would also be taught to youth to enable them to obtain employment abroad. He further said that under this programme 0.5 million youth would be sent abroad for employment in the first year.

APP/aqk