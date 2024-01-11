Open Menu

KP Govt Decides To Launch Major Literacy Campaign In Merged Districts; Dr. Aamer Abdullah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 06:27 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Dr. Aamer Abdullah has said that the provincial government has decided to launch a major literacy campaign of “Ilam Da Tolo Dapara” (Education for All) to increase literacy rate in the merged districts. He said that the aim of this campaign was to promote the boys and girls education in these districts, adding that in order to make this campaign successful, it had been decided to establish a task force at the district level and to form a body of literacy experts who would supervise this campaign

In a radio interview on Thursday, the caretaker minister said that it had also been decided to start a campaign to make dysfunctional educational institutions fully functional by increasing the enrollment of students in the merged districts.

While introducing technical education and skills training courses in general educational institutions, the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has been assigned the task of conducting a feasibility study about identification of suitable institutions for the purpose, he added.

The caretaker minister expressed his views and said that a provincial task force has been set up under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to speed up the process of development in the merged districts. He added that the agenda of the recently held meeting of task force was based on the government's steps related to education sector in these areas, while several decisions have been taken regarding the campaign "Ilam da Tolo Dapara" to be launched to increase the literacy rate in the merged districts.

The minister further said that this step would be initiated from the current year's academic session, in which a vigorous campaign would be launched to provide quality education in these areas by using the existing infrastructure without utilization of additional financial resources. A survey started for identification of ghost schools in the merged districts will be completed by January 20, while another need assessment survey is also being conducted to identify the needs and availability of education facilities there, he expressed.

