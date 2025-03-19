Open Menu

KP Govt Decides To Launch Universal Digital Payment System

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 09:52 PM

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a revolutionary step towards digital transformation by deciding to launch a Universal Digital Payment System for all types of transactions and business payments in the province

Branded as "Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", a comprehensive strategy has been devised to implement this system, assigning clear responsibilities with timelines to various departments, institutions, and district administrations.

Branded as "Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", a comprehensive strategy has been devised to implement this system, assigning clear responsibilities with timelines to various departments, institutions, and district administrations.

Under this system, digital payments would be made mandatory for all types of private and public transactions, as well as for small and large businesses. The implementation of this system would l facilitate not only business owners but also the general public by streamlining payment processes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would become the first province in the country to introduce such a cashless system.

The Universal Digital Payment System would be established in collaboration with mobile companies that provide online payment services.

Moreover, this digital payment system would also be functional in offline modes. As part of the implementation, data collection will be carried out at the village council level, covering all shops, stalls, vendors, and kiosks.

Under the Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative, it will be mandatory for all businesses, public transport services, and commercial centers to display QR codes for digital payments.

To ensure the effective implementation of the system, a robust regulatory framework would be enforced. A structured mechanism will be devised under the leadership of district administrations to guarantee the smooth execution of this initiative, complemented by an extensive public awareness campaign.

