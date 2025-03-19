KP Govt Decides To Launch Universal Digital Payment System
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 09:52 PM
The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a revolutionary step towards digital transformation by deciding to launch a Universal Digital Payment System for all types of transactions and business payments in the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a revolutionary step towards digital transformation by deciding to launch a Universal Digital Payment System for all types of transactions and business payments in the province.
Branded as "Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", a comprehensive strategy has been devised to implement this system, assigning clear responsibilities with timelines to various departments, institutions, and district administrations.
Under this system, digital payments would be made mandatory for all types of private and public transactions, as well as for small and large businesses. The implementation of this system would l facilitate not only business owners but also the general public by streamlining payment processes.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would become the first province in the country to introduce such a cashless system.
The Universal Digital Payment System would be established in collaboration with mobile companies that provide online payment services.
Moreover, this digital payment system would also be functional in offline modes. As part of the implementation, data collection will be carried out at the village council level, covering all shops, stalls, vendors, and kiosks.
Under the Cashless Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative, it will be mandatory for all businesses, public transport services, and commercial centers to display QR codes for digital payments.
To ensure the effective implementation of the system, a robust regulatory framework would be enforced. A structured mechanism will be devised under the leadership of district administrations to guarantee the smooth execution of this initiative, complemented by an extensive public awareness campaign.
Recent Stories
Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah on four-day visit to Saudi Ara ..
Government committed to protect, promote industries: Haroon Akhtar
Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Hosts Gender-Responsive-Budgeting Session at Isla ..
KP Govt decides to launch Universal Digital Payment System
Police conducts flag march in different areas of Hyderabad
40 shopkeepers fined for charging excessive prices
Russia, Ukraine swap 372 POWs: Russian defence ministry
EOBI earns 54 bln in first eight-month of current fiscal year
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road
Stock markets diverge, gold hits high tracking global unrest
Italy says six dead, 40 missing after migrant shipwreck
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNDP holds provincial consultation on Closing Pakistan’s Gender Gap through financial inclusion8 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Jeddah on four-day visit to Saudi Arabia3 minutes ago
-
Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Hosts Gender-Responsive-Budgeting Session at Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to launch Universal Digital Payment System3 minutes ago
-
Police conducts flag march in different areas of Hyderabad3 minutes ago
-
40 shopkeepers fined for charging excessive prices42 seconds ago
-
EOBI earns 54 bln in first eight-month of current fiscal year43 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of girl’s injury due to kite string in Shah ..46 seconds ago
-
Sheikh Al-Sudais lauds Saudi-Pakistani military ties, hails efforts to strengthen Islamic unity48 seconds ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified for large-scale afforestation13 minutes ago
-
2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee meeting concludes13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after 27 days13 minutes ago