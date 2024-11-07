Open Menu

KP Govt Decides To Lodge FIR Against IGP Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:31 PM

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

KP cabinet members say PTI workers were subjected to tear gas shelling and violence during protests in Islamabad

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Thursday decided to lodge an FIR against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad.

The KP cabinet made this decision with CM Gandapur in the chair.

During the meeting, the cabinet members expressed that PTI workers were subjected to tear gas shelling and violence during the protests in Islamabad.

The CM briefed the cabinet members on the political situation, and the meeting also approved filing a writ petition against the Election Commission.

On the other hand, Provincial Information Advisor Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, speaking to journalists at the Peshawar Press Club, stated that an FIR would be filed against the IG Islamabad for the attack on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

Barrister Saif explained that vehicles and furniture were damaged, government officials were harassed, and families of MPAs were subjected to violence at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House. He confirmed that an FIR would be lodged against the IG Islamabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further noted that a case was filed in Lahore against those who attempted to stop former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s car, and an FIR for the murder of MQM leader Dr. Imran Farooq in London was also registered in Pakistan.

