KP Govt Decides To Make Associate Degree Holders Eligible For Employment
September 08, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a significant step in the field of higher education by announcing that candidates holding an Associate Degree will be eligible for government jobs.
The objective of this decision is to provide students with better employment opportunities alongside their education.
In this regard, the Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, stated in a video message that Associate Degree programs have been launched in over 250 BS programs across various public sector colleges in the province.
He explained that only those programs have been converted into Associate Degree programs where student enrollment had been declining over time.
He further said that after completing four semesters (two years), students will be awarded an Associate Degree, which, under the policy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), can later be merged into a BS program.
Students will have the option to continue their education and complete the remaining semesters of the BS program at any college or university to earn a full four-year degree.
Meena Khan Afridi added that in programs where student enrollment remains satisfactory, the regular four-year BS degree will continue as usual.
However, Associate Degree holders will also have a fair chance of employment, as recommendations have already been forwarded to the provincial cabinet that wherever 14 years of education is required, Associate Degree holders will also be considered eligible.
The provincial minister said this initiative will make the academic journey of students easier, save time and resources, and provide them with better employment opportunities in a shorter period of time.
