KP Govt decides to make legislation for prevention of agriculture lands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to make legislation to prevent agriculture lands from unlawful housing societies in the province.

Officials in KP Agriculture and Livestock Department told APP on Sunday that all housing societies would be required to take no objections certificates from Government before launching their projects on agricultural lands.

The officials said preference would be given to housing projects on unproductive and infertile lands to reduce pressure on agriculture lands.

The conversion of agriculture and cultivable lands into housing societies was a big challenge and a principal decision has been taken to make necessary legislation for protection of agriculture lands from unlawful housing societies in the province.

"Out of 20.646 million acres land of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, around 4.627 million acres are under- cultivation while 16.18 million is uncultivable",the officials said.

To bring this vast unproductive land under agriculture net, PC-1 of 15 new projects were prepared for 2019-20 under which 14 projects including 11 PSDP projects worth Rs 44 billion approved and funds for 14 projects were released by the Government.

These projects would mainly focus on improvement in watercourses, protection of water resources in rainy areas, construction of small and medium dams, production of wheat, rice, oil besides fattening of calves of buffaloes, cows and strengthening of agriculture and livestock services.

The Federal and KP Governments have joined hands to promote agriculture, fisheries and livestock services in merged areas to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for tribal people.

To achieve these objectives, seven agriculture and livestock projects worth Rs 4.20 million focusing on increasing of meat and milk production, water conservation, livestock and dairy services have been approved for merged areas.

Likewise, the Government has developed a multifaceted Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) for merged areas during 2019-20 under which different agriculture programs worth Rs1970million has been prepared primarily focusing on enhancement of crops' productivity, producing of virus free seeds, solarization of tube-wells and building of small dams.

These projects include Integrated Agricultural Development Program (IADP) worth Rs750 million, merged areas' contribution to Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP), construction of small check dams and watercourses worth Rs580 million for current fiscal year.

Special program for production of virus free seeds would be launched in Kurrum and Orakzai tribal districts on which approximately Rs180 million would be spent during 2019-20.

Under IADP, he said work on 11 agriculture branches would be started primarily focusing on construction of around 32,000 watercourses, building of small check dams for prevention of water's wastage and soil erosion, strengthening of poultry farming and solarization of tube wells.

Behavioral science based adaptation for production of high value horticultural crops are being launched to promote horticulture and flower industries costing around Rs350 million whereas Rs220 million were proposed for land reclamation and solarization of agriculture tube-wells.

Under the Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Program, focus would be made on areas' enhancement for bolstering crops productivity specifically for oilseed such as sunflower, mustard and groundnut for which Rs120million were proposed.

Similarly, Rs120 million would be spent on crop productivity's enhancement of areas especially for pulses in erstwhile Fata.

Conservation of land and construction of watercourses would enhance per acre production through enhanced irrigation network costing Rs270 million. To prevent canals water from wastage, Rs330 million would be spent on construction of small check dams and rainwater harvesting.

KP Government has planned to construct 32,000 watercourses costing Rs13 billion during next four years to provide uninterrupted power supply to tail end farmers and stop wastage of water in the province.

He said the Government has decided to extend the Prime Minister Backyard Poultry Program to erstwhile Fata to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for poor tribesmen.

In the first phase, the program is being extended to three tribal districts including Khyber, Bajaur and Kurram and later would be extended to South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Mohmand and Orakzai tribal districts.

This pro-poor initiative is a part of Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program under which chicken units package ie 'five female and one male' would be distributed among each deserving family.

Under this program around one million poultry birds would be distributed among poor families on subsidized rates during next four years in KP including merged areas.

The applicant is only required to pay Rs1050 for each unit of poultry and approximately 250,000 numbers of units would be distributed amongst deserving families each year.

PC-I of two gigantic projects worth Rs 12 billion was prepared to strengthen agriculture and livestock services besides enhancing productivity of different crops in the province.

The PC-I of these projects have been sent to concerned forum for approval and practical work on it would soon commence," he explained.

These projects after completion would help alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for people.