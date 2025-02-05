KP Govt Decides To Modernize TMAs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to modernize the Urban Areas Development Authorities and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) with the purpose to make them financially stable.
For this purpose, new reforms will be introduced in the Urban Areas Development Authorities and TMAs across the province.
This decision was made during a meeting of the Local Government Department held here, with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.
The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Muzzammil Aslam, Secretary Local Government Dr. Ambar Ali, and other officials from the Local Government Department.
The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the challenges faced by the Urban Areas Development Authorities and their solutions.
It was decided that new reforms will be implemented in all TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities by June of this year. To achieve this, international best practices will be adopted in these institutions.
The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission Enterprise Risk Management Framework will be enforced in these institutions. Similarly, International Public Sector Accounting Standards will also be implemented in the TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities.
The meeting was informed that the new reforms will lead to financial stability and improved performance of the TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities.
The authorities told that eforms have already been implemented in the Urban Area Development Authority Kohat, yielding positive results. Before these reforms, the Urban Area Development Authority Kohat had an annual deficit of Rs 49 million, whereas after the implementation of the new reforms, it is expected to have a surplus of Rs 25.7 million.
The Chief Minister has directed that the model of UADA Kohat be adopted in all TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities, emphasizing that making these institutions self-sufficient and enhancing their capacity is the need of the hour. "The provincial government is committed to strengthening and stabilizing these institutions", he added.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP’s leading Digital Creators to be honoured for excellence5 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Ahmad seeks Kashmir’s solution as per UN resolutions5 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi expresses solidarity with Kashmiri Women on Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to modernize TMAs5 minutes ago
-
Pukar 15 receives over 35,000 calls in January5 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK students observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed pledge25 minutes ago
-
Over 1,500 ICT Police personnel ensure security for Kashmir Solidarity Day35 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal urges intl community to take action against ongoing oppression in IHK35 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause35 minutes ago
-
AJK observes ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ with full zeal, fervor, renewed pledge45 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK students observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed pledge45 minutes ago
-
Feb 5 reminds us of Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom: Amjad Malik1 hour ago