KP Govt decides to monitor ongoing uplift projects on daily basis

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, it has been decided to strictly monitor the ongoing development projects in all five districts of Peshawar division on a daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Under the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, it has been decided to strictly monitor the ongoing development projects in all five districts of Peshawar division on a daily basis.

The decision was made during a meeting held on the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapuri here with Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar Division - Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, tribal district Mohmand and Khyber District - Additional Deputy Commissioners Finance and Planning, District Monitoring Officer and Secretary Regional Transport Authority attended the meeting.

During the meeting, teams headed by Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) were formed and directed to take strict action against those involved in corruption, slowness, negligence and non-transparency in development projects.

In case of corruption and substandard work, the contractor will be blacklisted and the case will be sent directly to the Anti-Corruption and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In case of failure to complete the development projects within the stipulated time, strict action will be taken against the concerned persons. In this regard, orders have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar Division to hold a meeting within two days to formulate a strategy and code of conduct for the purpose.

It has also been decided to strictly monitor passenger bus terminals, health centres, schools, hospitals, patwar khanas, service delivery centres and all other public service providing departments.

Special orders were also issued to the district administrations of all five districts of Peshawar Division to eliminate slowness, negligence and corruption in the provision of services.