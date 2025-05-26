KP Govt Decides To Pay Salaries, Pensions On May 30
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to release salaries and pensions to its employees on May 30.
According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, the provincial government has decided to release the salaries and pensions for the month of May to all government employees of the province on May 30.
The notification further states that due to the closure of banks on June 1, salaries and pensions will be paid in advance.
The Finance Department has confirmed that all government employees will receive their salaries and pensions on May 30.
