KP Govt Decides To Provide Fee Concessions To Orphan Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to grant fee concessions to orphan students enrolled in intermediate programs at colleges across the province.
Under the 'Insaf Female Education Card' initiative, all orphan students, both boys and girls, will be eligible for this fee reduction, according to an official statement issued on Monday.
Higher Education Department of KP had directed the principals of all public sector colleges to collect and submit data on orphan students enrolled in intermediate programs for the grant of this subsidy, it added.
The decision aimed at helping orphan students continue their education without financial burdens and is part of the government's efforts to provide equal educational opportunities to vulnerable segments of society.
