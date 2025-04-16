KP govt. decides to provide free school bags to students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Peshawar, Apr 15 (APP): Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif on Wednesday said that provincial government has made a decision to provide free school bags to students across the province.

He said that funds have also been approved for the provision of free textbooks to students in public schools. He said that government has also decided to increase annual budget of Parent-Teacher Council from Rs. 5 billion to Rs. 7 billion adding that these initiatives aim to reduce the financial burden on underprivileged families and make the ongoing school enrollment campaign more effective.

He said that provincial government is utilizing available resources to promote education in the province besides taking serious and practical measures to make the school enrollment drive successful.

He added that children are the future of the nation and the KP government is committed to equipping them with modern, quality education through concrete actions.

