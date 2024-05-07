KP Govt Decides To Purchase 0.3mln Metric Tons Wheat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru has said that government has decided to purchase three lakh metric tons of wheat that would cost Rs. 29 billion.
In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that work on purchase process has been started that would continue for two months. He said that purchasing from local farmers has been started and KP Chief Minister would inaugurate purchasing from local farmers in D I Khan.
The minister said that wheat would be purchased from KP growers in first ten days and after-wards purchasing would start form Punjab adding that steps have been taken to ensure transparency in the whole process.
He mentioned that measures have been taken to install CCTV cameras in go downs, establishment of monitoring rooms and payment to growers in 24 hours.
Food minister said that committees comprising representatives of district administration, revenue department, NAB, Anti-Corruption and District food Controllers have been constituted to monitor the purchasing process and ensured transparency.
