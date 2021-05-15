KP govt decides to purchase 1 mln doses: Health Secy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to purchase corona vaccine and a summary has been sent to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the approval into the matter.

Provincial Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said this while talking to APP on Saturday.

He said the government would purchase one million doses after the approval from the provincial cabinet. He said police, teachers and other civil service providers would be vaccinated.

Imtiaz Shah said corona vaccination for 30-year-old was being started and corona vaccination centers were being increased from 276 to 484.