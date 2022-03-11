KP Govt decides to recruit school leaders in merged tribal districts

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to recruit school leaders in merged tribal districts to provide quality education to students besides increasing literacy ratio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to recruit school leaders in merged tribal districts to provide quality education to students besides increasing literacy ratio.

KP Education Department officials told APP on Friday that survey for selection of government schools for appointment of schools leaders have been started in merged tribal districts.

On the basis of survey's recommendations, the official said school leaders would be appointed in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand tribal districts. Candidates with high qualification and teaching experiences would be given preference, he said.

The official said advertisement for appointment of schools leaders in Govt educational institutions have been floated in newspapers in settled districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and recruitment process would soon be completed.