KP Govt Decides To Reopen Schools From April 19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:29 PM

The Provincial Task Force Covid-19 on Friday decided to commence all public and private educational institutions from grade-9 to grade-12 from April 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Provincial Task Force Covid-19 on Friday decided to commence all public and private educational institutions from grade-9 to grade-12 from April 19.

The schools will be responded in staggered fashion, such that in each class half of students attend classes three days a week and other half for three days the week (alternative days) under strict compliance of Covid-19 SOPs.

The remaining classes from pre-1 to garde-8 shall remain closed till April 27.

The schools will be opened in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera , Kohat , Swat, Malakand, Upper For, Lower Dir, Shangla , Mansehra , D.

I Khan , Bannu, Chitral lower, Bajaur, Buner and Haripur.

A notification of the Elementary and Secondary education Department said that Covid-19 situation is being monitored on regular basis.

Education Minister Shahram Tarakai in a tweet said that is decided in the provincial task force covid-19 meeting that schools will be commenced from Monday 19 April. It is planned to stagger classes of grade 9,10,11,12 under the strict compliance of SOPs while the rest of the classes will be started from 27 April 2021.

