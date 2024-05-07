KP Govt Decides To Send Request For Assembly Session
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on oath-taking from elected representatives on reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, the provincial government has decided to call assembly session.
According to official sources, the assembly session could be summoned on May 10.
They said that after the decision of the apex court, there was no obligation to administer oaths to elected members on reserved seats.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Peshawar High Court had upheld the decision of the election commission to distribute reserved seats to other political parties in the House and directed the provincial government to call assembly session for oath-taking.
The provincial government and assembly speaker challenged the decision in the Supreme Court which suspended the decision of PHC.
