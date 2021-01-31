KP Govt decides to set-up more campuses for street children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided for the establishment of four more campuses of the model institute for street children in the province.

Talking to APP here Sunday, Saeed Ahmad, Director Zamong Kor (our house)-a model child protection institute for street children at Peshawar said that the decision has been taken due to successful operation of the project.

The new campuses would be established in Swat, Abbottabad and D.I. Khan while a girls' specific institute in Peshawar.

Similarly, he said that the establishment of another campus is under consideration in Bannu. Work on Swat Campus has begun and initially it would start operation in a rented building from next month.

The institute equipped with state of the art infrastructure was launched for children (street children) during the previous tenure of PTI government in 2016 with a grant-in-aid of Rs.400 million and during last four years it has spent Rs.320 million. The institute is providing state of the art facilities to street children currently hosting 370 children while 100 children have been integrated with their families.

About referral procedure, the officer told that children are referred through three different means that are included Social Welfare Organizations (SWOs) that collect data of deserving children from the field and then refer them to the admission committee of the institution.

Such children are first referred to a psychologist and after cleaning, he is provided a room in the hostel of the institute and after two weeks, such children are formally given admission in the school.

The second procedure of referral is the Child Protection Court while third is local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Child Protection Commission.

He said that the institute is providing best residential facility and food formally approved by the institute in an air-conditioned mess.

They are imparted quality education through highly qualified teachers while other facilities like language centre, computer and art labs are also available for them.

In head of sports facilities, the children are provided facility of playing cricket, football and marshal art while in religious education, the children are taught Nazra Qur'aan and character building education as well. Similarly, all national days and events are also celebrated in the institution.

The Director said that the institution is also hosting Ali, a child from Karachi, who was brought there in miserable conditions and was not in position even to talk while another three years old child Ahmad who hails from Dir was referred by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Similarly, a child from Hazara community of Afghanistan has also been given shelter in the institute. Due to threat to his life, the child first came to Quetta, but due to situation in that city shifted to Peshawar wherein he was admitted to Zamong Kor and provided protection. The child has won bronze medal in the Karate event organized under the auspices of the institute. Now, that child is living a happy life.

The children enrolled with the institution are being provided best medical facilities through dispensary established inside the institute and in case of serious nature illness are refer to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The institute has conducted the Covid test of its all enrolled children and had also provided financial assistance to their families at the rate of Rs.8000/- per child. The first bath of the institute's students has reached to 7th classes and next year they would be promoted to higher classes.

Beside, contemporary education the children are also imparted various skills and those interested in higher education would be provided assistance in education upto university level.