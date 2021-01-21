KP govt decides to setup DPC for implementation of Women Protection Act 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to form Districts Protection Committees (DPC) for speedy implementation of the recently passed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2020 in the province.

Hashim Inamullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment while briefing newsmen during a press-conference here said these committees would be headed by a woman Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) to resolve women disputes related to domestic violence or harassment at workplace issues.

In case services of an elected MPA were not available, he said the deputy commissioner would be headed by DPC having two members from civil society, officials of government, intelligentsia and relevant stakeholders.

The minister said, "The main role of these committees would be reconciliatory. It would take up the problems between complainants and respondents and would find an amicable solution." He said it would be mandatory for the deputy commissioners to convene meetings of DPCs at least once in a month and decide case swiftly, adding notification of DPCs would soon be issued.

In case parties did not agree, he said the case would be referred to District Sessions Judge or Additional District Sessions Judge to decide it within 60 days, adding that if any party did not agree with court's judgment than appeals against such decisions could be filed in the Peshawar High Court.

Under the new act, he said up to five years imprisonment and heavy fines against convict could be imposed or both, saying the court can also pass an interim order in such cases.

He said one year imprisonment and up to Rs 3 lacs fine could be imposed in case violation of the court orders.

To a question about PTI Govt flagship shelter homes project, he said services including free accommodation and food was being provided to shelterless in Peshawar and other major cities of KP and thousands of poor people were being facilitated for the last two months.

The Minister said eight new shelter homes including six at divisional headquarters and two in Peshawar would be established to protect shelterless people from harsh cold weather under an inclusive project worth Rs 680 million.

He said a bill for protection of children against all types of harassment and abuses would soon be tabled in KP Assembly and strict punishments were being proposed in the proposed act.

To a question about public execution of convicts involved in children abuse and sexual harassment cases, the minister said it has been proposed that videos of all such convicts may be prepared during time of their execution that would be available with Government and may be used when required.

Hashim Inamullah said about one billion rupees project has been prepared for strengthen of social welfare, special education and women empowerment services in merged areas.

Under this project, the minister said families affected from terrorism in merged areas in the past would be facilitated to establish their own business and contribute in the country's development. Under this programme, he said loans up to Rs4 lac would be provided to each such family under easy terms and conditions.