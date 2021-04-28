KP govt decides to shutdown marble factories operating without disposal system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has decided to shutdown all those marble factories which were operating without proper disposal system for contaminated water and debris.

The decision was taken on the complaints of local population facing problems due to accumulation of contaminated water and hazardous waste from the marble factories situated in Warsak and Jamrud road Peshawar.

Local farmers have also complained that polluted irrigation water from marble factories could not be used for irrigation and cultivation purpose.

The provincial government has directed concerned departments not to allow these marble factories unless they make make proper arrangements for disposal of waste water and other materials.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has warned that strict action would be taken against officials of commerce and industries, irrigation and environment department for allowing these factories to operate without fulfilling heath safety measures and addressing pollution issue.

The provincial government has directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Commissioner Peshawar to take legal action against factories operating illegally and removed encroachments from roads.

Keeping in view the environmental hazardous and risks posed by marble factories, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to shift all the marble factories from Peshawar to the newly established Mohmand Economic Zone.

The decision was made to overcome the issue of environmental pollution in the provincial capital and to facilitate these scattered marble factories by providing them a conducive environment to operate in an organized manner.

The marble factories would be shifted and accommodated in the remaining plots in the Mohmand Economic Zone.