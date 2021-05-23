UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Decides To Start Scholarship To Madaris's Students

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:20 PM

KP Govt decides to start scholarship to madaris's students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to start scholarship programme for madaris students across the province on the pattern of Rehatul lil Alameen scholarship.

The decision was made in a meeting of Auqaf and Religious Affairs department held here on Sunday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Chief Minister has directed the Auqaf and Religious Affairs department to take necessary steps to initiate scholarship programme for students of registered seminaries in the province.

While briefing the meeting, it was informed that existing laws of the Auqaf department would be amended for the better utilization and management of these properties and present commercial rents were being reviewed to bring it at par with the market rate.

The meeting was informed about details of the commercial properties and business plan of the Auqaf department. It was told that rent payment system of Auqaf properties had been computerized, besides arrangements have been finalized for payment of monthly honorarium of prayers leaders across the province.

Chief Minister said that the draft amendments should be finalized at the earliest for approval of the provincial cabinet.

He directed all affairs the Auqaf department should be run systematically on modern lines and stressed the need of upholding transparency in all matters.

