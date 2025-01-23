KP Govt decides to take action against substandard food

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority on Thursday presented a report to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding substandard chips, pops, nimkos and spices in the province, at a meeting held here with Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Authority on Thursday presented a report to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding substandard chips, pops, nimkos and spices in the province, at a meeting held here with Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Food Saqib Raza Aslam and senior officials of the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority.

It was decided in the meeting to take action against unregistered and loose chips, pops, nimkos and spices openly sold in markets and to register all factories producing these items, with a one-month deadline given to both small and large factories for registration with the Halal Food Authority.

It was also decided to ensure effective monitoring and checking of factories to meet food safety standards, with heavy fines to be imposed on factories failing to comply.

In the next phase, a ban will be imposed on the sale of unregistered and non-compliant products in the market.

During a briefing by the Halal Food Authority, the participants were informed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority had completed its testing campaign for chips and pops, adding that for the first time in the province's history, a two-week drive was carried out to test pops and spices, during which 462 samples were collected from various factories and analyzed.

Out of the total samples, 175 were of pops, 24 of nimkos, 160 of seasoning powders, and 103 of curry powders.

Out of 175 pops’ samples, 93 were satisfactory, while 82 were found unsatisfactory. Similarly, out of the 24 nimko samples, 16 passed, and 8 failed.

Out of the 160 seasoning powder samples, 131 were satisfactory, while 29 were unsatisfactory.

Likewise, out of the 103 curry powder samples, 74 passed, and 29 failed. The percentage of failed samples was found to be 46.2% for chips, 33.3% for nimko, 18.1% for seasoning powder, and 28.1% for curry powder.

The analysis of the samples included parameters like moisture, free fatty acids, total ash, peroxide value, packaging thickness, and aflatoxins. Testing was conducted using advanced equipment such as ELISA readers, Proximate NIR, Muffle Furnace, and Digital Screw Gauge. The purpose of this testing campaign was to evaluate the quality of chips available in the market and the spices used in their production.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that ensuring public health is the government's foremost responsibility and that no compromises would be made in this regard adding that no business will be shut down or hindered unnecessarily but not at the cost of public health.

He made it clear that, those factories manufacturing and selling food items must comply with food safety standards at all cost.

The Chief Minister further directed the Halal Food Authority and other concerned departments to improve their monitoring and checking systems.

He emphasized that substandard and harmful products pose serious threats to public health, necessitating timely and effective measures for their prevention. He also stressed the need to launch massive public awareness campaign to educate people about avoiding substandard and harmful products.

He also directed that a comprehensive plan should be devised to enforce compliance with food safety standards among factories producing edible products. Subsequently, industries failing to comply standards will face heavy fines and bans.