KP Govt Decides To Take Strict Action Against Miscreants In Kurram
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to launch a strict operation against miscreants in various areas of Kurram, including Ochat and Mandori.
A high-level meeting on the situation in Kurram was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and other relevant officials.
According to the KP government spokesperson, officials briefed the CM about yesterday's incident of firing on relief goods' convoy.
Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incidents of firing and looting of vehicles carrying medicines and edible items.
During the meeting, it was decided to get rid on areas like Ochat and Mandori and eliminate miscreants. Authorities have been directed to take indiscriminate and strict action against those involved in disturbing law and order in the region.
Recent Stories
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..
International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 2025
ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FD launches drive to ensure quality of wheat, flour in district1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of Amir Hamza Shinwari observed with reverence2 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to take strict action against miscreants in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after break12 minutes ago
-
Welfare,protection of children's rights joint vision of Pb govt:UNICEF12 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked22 minutes ago
-
Work underway on irrigation projects to improve agriculture production in district22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
Rain, snowfall predicted in KP; PDMA issues alert1 hour ago
-
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 201 hour ago
-
AJK's district authorities advised to ensure delivery of edibles to masses on subsidized rates durin ..1 hour ago