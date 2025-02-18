KP Govt decides to take strict action against miscreants in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to launch a strict operation against miscreants in various areas of Kurram, including Ochat and Mandori.

A high-level meeting on the situation in Kurram was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and other relevant officials.

According to the KP government spokesperson, officials briefed the CM about yesterday's incident of firing on relief goods' convoy.

Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incidents of firing and looting of vehicles carrying medicines and edible items.

During the meeting, it was decided to get rid on areas like Ochat and Mandori and eliminate miscreants. Authorities have been directed to take indiscriminate and strict action against those involved in disturbing law and order in the region.