KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoners’ welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday decided to take various measures for the welfare of the prisoners and directed to take measures for the digital marketing of various handicrafts and hand-made items made by the prisoners inside the jails.

The government also directed to establish communication between the technical education department and prisons for necessary technical training courses in various fields.

In this way, it has been directed to standardize the food items provided to the prisoners and improve its menu and also work on digitalization of rates.

It has also been assured homework on skilled inmates who have received training in prison for employment after their release under the Ehsaas Youth Program loan scheme while arranging online classes for various technical courses for the inmates. It has also been suggested to consider.

In this connection, Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons Humayun Khan, Provincial Chief Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordhir jointly visited Central Jail Peshawar on Thursday.

They held a meeting with authorities of prisons. Member of National Assembly Asif Khan, Members of Provincial Assembly, Inspector General of Jails Usman Mehsud, Superintendent of Jails and other officers of Jails and officials of other departments were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, they were given a detailed briefing, while they also met the prisoners in the barracks, besides inspecting the leather industry, handicrafts, embroidery, handicrafts and other hand-made items, training and business places. met and showed keen interest in his work.

During the visit, the Special Assistants and Provincial Ministers awarded certificates to the skilled prisoners who received technical training and expressed good wishes for their bright future.

During the briefing, the Special Assistant for Prisons said that the provincial government wants to bring positive reforms for

the welfare of the prisoners so that all the human facilities are available to the prisoners.

He said that in this regard, amendments are being under consideration in the jail rules while keeping in mind the necessary

requirements. He said that the department should identify the improvements in the existing rules in this regard, which the government will implement.

He said that a program of online meetings is being made in the jails while the prison food menu is also being improved. It was assured that steps will be taken to market these goods on the platforms as well.

The Special Assistant also assured to provide support in the projects required for the facilities of the prisoners in health and recreation and other essential facilities.

On this occasion, Special Assistant for Industry Abdul Karim Tordhir said that to equip the inmates with various technical skills, they will be connected with various technical education institutions.

He said that under the provincial government's flagship project, Ehsaas Youth Scheme, steps will be taken to include skilled youths released from jails in entrepreneurship in Akhuwat Foundation's loan scheme.

Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi also said assured to provide assistance in providing training and funds in the prisons on the occasions required in the field of higher education.

During the visit, the distinguished guests also planted a sapling in the Central Jail Peshawar.

