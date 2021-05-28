UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Decides To Vaccinate Teachers Against Covid-19 By June 5

KP Govt decides to vaccinate teachers against Covid-19 by June 5

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has decided to vaccinate teachers, lecturers and professors of all public and private educational institutions against coronavirus on a priority basis and before June 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has decided to vaccinate teachers, lecturers and professors of all public and private educational institutions against coronavirus on a priority basis and before June 5.

In the wake of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directives to vaccinate teachers and other staff posted at educational institutions in the province before June 5, the Director General of Health Services issued orders to the concerned officials that from May 29, public and private sector teachers and other staff posted in public and private universities, colleges and schools would be vaccinated against corona.

DG Health Services Dr. Niaz Mohammad said that all concerned officers, hospitals and mass vaccination centers have been informed to make arrangements for vaccination against corona on priority basis for the teachers.

He said that teachers of public and private educational institutions should visit vaccination centers with national identity cards and job certificates, adding that the vaccine would be given after verification of the data. Vaccination centers across the province would work from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

