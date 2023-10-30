KP Govt decides to withdraw security of unauthorized persons; setting up of high security jail

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Monday decided to withdraw security officials deployed with unauthorized persons, besides setting up a high-security jail at the provincial level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Monday decided to withdraw security officials deployed with unauthorized persons, besides setting up a high-security jail at the provincial level.

The decision to the effect was taken during a meeting of the Provincial Task Force (PTF) chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan.

The authorities concerned were directed to submit a list of all such police personnel at the earliest so that those could be deployed in other areas.

The meeting was attended by caretaker provincial ministers, Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress on development projects in various sectors in the merged districts, increasing the efficiency of the police and other issues while the participants were briefed about the progress made in the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting of PTF.

It was decided to align the police force in the merged districts with the requirements of the current law and order situation. It was agreed to pay special attention to make the police stable in all aspects in the merged and other adjoining districts.

The CM directed to merge of the remaining Levis and Khasadar officials of the merged districts into the police force and speed up the process of new recruitment. The meeting decided to formally merge Malakand Levis into police.

The officials concerned were directed to speed up the process of formation of elite forces in the merged districts and their training in modern style.

The meeting agreed to provide funds required to stabilize the police in the merged districts on a priority basis.

The meeting also discussed the Safe City project and the setting up of a forensic science lab in the provincial capital and issued directions to speed up the work on both projects.

The PTF decided to speed up the process of creating vacancies and deployment of administrative staff in the new districts of North and South Waziristan, while the matter of transfer of judges and other judicial staff in South and North Waziristan and Orakzai districts would be taken up with the Peshawar High Court.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the land settlement project in the merged districts and directed to practical proposals in consultation with tribal elders for peaceful resolution of the land disputes between tribes in the merged districts.

The task force was briefed on the proposed economic development plan for the economic recovery in the merged districts and directed the steering committee for the merged districts to finalize the proposed plan and submit it for approval.

The meeting agreed to renew the contracts of the hospitals being operated in the merged districts on public-private partnership.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the education plan for the development of the education sector in the merged districts and it was instructed that the plan would be presented for approval in the next meeting of the task force. It also decided to hold a meeting of PTF regularly after every two months.

Speaking on the occasion the CM said that rapid development in the merged districts was a top priority of the government, adding that special attention and measures were needed to address the deprivations of these areas.

He reiterated that all the resources would be utilized to maintain peace and tranquility in the merged districts as top most priority.

The caretaker CM appreciated the role of security forces in restoring peace and order in the merged districts and said that the provincial government values the role of the security forces.

The CM said due to the non-payment of shares of the province by the federation, its development process was hampered in the merged districts.

He said the provincial government was making continuous efforts to achieve the constitutional rights of the province.

