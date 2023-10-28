KP govt declares 164 employees of tourism department surplus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The administration department government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent 164 employees of the tourism department to the surplus pool.

In this connection, the administration department has issued a notification here on Saturday.

The decision to send the employees of the Department of Tourism to the surplus pool was taken in the cabinet meeting on August 9, 2023.

The employees sent to the surplus pool belong to the departments of tourism and culture. The Surplus Pool Policy of 2001 has been resorted to make the employees surplus and the surplus employees include employees from Grade 19 to Grade IV.