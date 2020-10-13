KP govt declares Choha Gujar Pul over Bara River national heritage site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared a historical Choha Gujjar bridge over Bara River as a national heritage site and directed the Department of Archaeology to issue a notification to this effect.

In this regard a meeting was held with Member Provincial Assembly(MPA) and member advisory committee on Peshawar Revival Plan Aisha Bano at City District Government Peshawar Office on Tuesday.

The meeting directed the authorities concerned to initiate renovation work on the bridge and clean Bara River under the Peshawar Revival Plan project. Several officials of relevant departments besides Director General City District Government Peshawar Iftikhar have attended the meeting.

The meeting directed director general city district government Peshawar to write a letter to the authorities concerned to remove garbage around the Choha Gujar Pu.

The meeting directed for hiring services of a consultant to establish a park and lawns on banks of Bara River and issue a feasibility report in this regard.

The meeting directed the authorities of Town-II to identify the area for these recreation spots while the Irrigation department would conduct its demarcation.