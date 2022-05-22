UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Declares Emergency After Raging Of Fire At Koh-e-Sulaiman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KP govt declares emergency after raging of fire at Koh-e-Sulaiman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared emergency after raging of the fire at Koh-e-Sulaiman forest region.

In a statement, Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Khan said three people have died and four others injured after being trapped in fire, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said security forces, rescue organizations and locals are working tirelessly to contain major fire on Balochistan side while teams and machinery on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side are also working to create access to the terrain area.

The Minister said lack of water on site and steep cliffs make it extremely difficult for approach.

He said chilghoza, pine and olive trees over 400 acres on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side have been affected as the strong winds are enhancing intensity of the fire.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued instructions to all departments for cross border support to protect people and its natural resources, said the minister.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, the Chief Secretary Balochistan has established a task force, led by Secretary Forest, to implement rescue and relief operations of extinguishing the fire on pine trees in district Sherani.

According to an official handout, the task force will coordinate with Federal and provincial departments, national and international donors for rehabilitation operations through appropriate channels.

The task force will also assess damages of properties, loss of precious human lives and submit reports on daily basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Fire Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Died SITE Border All Government

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

8 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

17 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.