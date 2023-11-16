Open Menu

KP Govt Declares 'Emergency' For Repatriation Of Illegal Foreigners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department has declared 'Emergency' in district Khyber, Peshawar and Nowshera to expedite the operational activities in the transit and staging points for repatriation of the illegal foreigners.

A notification issued here authorized Director General (DG) of PDMA and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the three districts to mobilize all resources and engage necessary machinery and other equipment to establish and operate these transit and staging points for repatriation of illegal foreigners.

It further said that the Finance department would release all the required funds for the purpose to PDMA for further release to the deputy commissioners for prudent and judicious expenditure.

It directed PDMA and DCs to properly maintain the inventory registers and accounts of all the expenditure, issuance of articles etc. as per formal government procedure for accountability.

