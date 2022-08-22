UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Declares Emergency In 4 Flood Hit Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared emergency in flood hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, and Upper Kohistan districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared emergency in flood hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, and Upper Kohistan districts.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation Department, has notified the declaration of emergency, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has hinted at visiting the flood affected districts and said that he would soon visit the flood hit districts to assess the damages caused, and review the rehabilitation activities carried out by the administration.

He said that he would also announce a package for the rehabilitation of flood affected infrastructure in those districts.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to expedite relief and rehabilitation activities and ensure provision of food items and other stuff of daily use to each and every affected household.

He further said that he was monitoring the flood situation, and was in contact with the relevant administrations.

Mahmood said that the relevant district administrations were directed for assessment reports to review the damages caused by floods, adding that necessary directives had also been issued to quarters concerned for rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure.

He assured that the provincial government would do everything to provide relief to the affected people, adding that all available resources would be utilized for the purpose.

