KP Govt Declares Extreme Cold Weather Emergency, Directs Setting Up Shelters For Needy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday declared, "Extreme Cold Weather Emergency" in the whole province with effective from December 27 till further orders.

The notification issued by Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department said due to extraordinary cold wave hit the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said this extraordinary cold wave was taking form of a disaster which was likely to threaten lives of needy who were without shelter, food and warm bedding.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government desired that no needy person should be left without shelter and food and directed Deputy Commissioners to establish temporary shelters (Panagah), where they would be served breakfast and dinner and be provided with shelter for night stay with warm bedding.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority should provide required articles or funds to Deputy Commissioners for operationalization of these temporary shelters.

The district administration has been directed to coordinate with Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority for the purpose.

More Stories From Pakistan

